Transcript for Storm front that sent twisters to Texas dropping rain on Carolinas

We're also following dangerous weather tonight on both coasts. The same front that spawned 11 reported tornadoes from Texas to Tennessee now dropping rain from the Carolinas all the way up to the northeast tonight. A very difficult commute at home for many. In the west, the fire danger now growing. Heat advisories and red flag warnings as we're on the air tonight. Let's get to ginger zee. Hey, ginger. Reporter: Hey, David. Right in the middle of the rain and fog here in New York City, but anywhere up from Albany down to Philadelphia, going to be a challenging commute thanks to the rain. It could be severe in north Carolina, we've seen tornado warnings pop along this cold front. If you are in Newbern, you are still ahead of this line and cowl see the next couple of hours, some damaging wind potential. Let's go west coast. So much going on here. Red flag warnings in effect tonight through the day tomorrow in northern, all the way through the Sierra, up to 45-mile-per-hour winds. Relative humidities down to 10%. That's tomorrow. But then Thursday into Friday is the big day for southern California. It will get hot there through the end of the week. David? Ginger, thank you. Next this evening, to the

