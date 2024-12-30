Storms expected to bring rain to NYC for New Year's Eve

Wet weather is forecast to arrive in Chicago early Tuesday, before moving east to New York. Severe storms also caused several deaths over the weekend, including a tornado south of Houston.

December 30, 2024

