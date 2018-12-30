Transcript for 2 storms moving across the country

And new year's revellers may have more than just security to deal with. Two storms are moving across the country, and Jeff Smith is tracking them. What are we in for? Mother nature has impeccable timing. Check out the two storms. One over the north, one over the gulf states. They will be combining forces tomorrow. First of all, places like Denver, Colorado, plunging temperatures, and accumulating snow by tomorrow morning. As they consolidate, we're talking about the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the Tennessee valley. And rain in the Ohio valley, moving into the northeast and down the appalachians. 61 at midnight in Atlanta. 58 and rain in Washington, D.C., but rainfall going strong in new York City. It will be the warmest new year's eve in years. Last year, it was 9 degrees with a windchill of minus-4. All right, thank you, Jeff.

