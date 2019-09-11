'Strong culprit of concern' in vaping mystery after 39 deaths: Officials

Federal officials said for the first time that they'd found a common suspect in the damaged lungs of patients, vitamin E acetate, which is sometimes used to dilute THC oil.
1:25 | 11/09/19

