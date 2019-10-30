Transcript for Strongest Santa Ana wind event in years fueling California fires

as I mentioned, with winds truly historic, wind gusts like this, not been seen in more than a decade here, blowing over that big rig. And the super tankers up above, in 50, 60-mile-an-hour winds, it's not been easy. ABC's Matt Gutman and his team had to take cover today at one point. Take a look at what they witnessed, the force of these winds here. Reporter: Tonight, the strongest Santa Ana wind event in years. We watched as the easy fire roared out of control. There's nothing they can do with that wind. This is a firestorm. We're going to the other side of the car. Take shelter. You can see the embers cast right there. With winds gusting over 70 miles an hour, it makes targeting the fires from the air extremely challenging. Right now, we're about to get dropped on. You can hear that plane coming through. Look out! The winds are powerful enough to knock over big rigs. And can carry embers that can start new fires miles away. And you can see how fast this wind is moving, just picking the smoke up and whisking it right off the ground here. On the front lines in simi Valley -- the heat is intense, the wind is enormous. And it's fueling that inferno. It moved so fast we had to take cover behind a fire truck. Oh, my god, you can see that wind these Santa Ana wind events form when strong high pressure over the rockies pushes cold air westward. When it moves through the mountains and canyons in southern California, it compresses and heats up, super charging the wind speeds. So, let's get to Matt Gutman, live with us in California. He is in Moore park tonight, and mat mat, we can see the pink fire retardant all over the road there. Not a good sign tonight, that fire now headed toward a neighborhood? Reporter: That's right, David. All this happened just a few minutes ago. Multiple planes dropping this wet, sticky stuff, both to protect firefighters, us, and to try to stop the forward progress of that fire. But we watched as that fire just leapt over that wall across 50 yards, igniting on the other side. There's concern that homes there may also be on fire. David? All right, Matt Gutman, I know you'll be watching this all night long and straight through our thanks to you. Meteorologist rob Marciano is in Santa Clarita, California, and rob, I know there's still at least another day of these hurricane-force winds. Reporter: Yeah, we're about halfway through this big wind event. What makes it so unusual is the super cold air that's over the central part of the country. Near zero today in Denver, and that's accelerating the winds in this direction. But we still have red flag warnings posted for northern California. The smoke is still filling the central valleys and we have the high wind warnings up across so call. Tomorrow morning, we focus more towards Riverside and San Diego, but still, 60, 80-plus-mile-an-hour wind gusts. These are explosive conditions and something we will likely see go away, finally, we'll see this pattern break down next week.

