Transcript for Students in California town destroyed by Camp Fire graduate

home and still having to graduate and think about college. The class of 2019 that is showing us all they're paradise strong. Reporter: From confetti poppers, to selfie sticks, even the slice salute, these graduates seem like any other senior class. But this group is different. Just seven months ago, their town, their homes, their lives, went up in flames. All those homes gone. I can feel the heat now. Reporter: The camp fire, killing 85 people, burning more than 150,000 acres, destroying the town of paradise. We were there witnessing the hellish landscape up close. They evacuated this entire town. 27,000 people, and here's why, the flames did not stop, burning everything to the ground. Students from paradise high school forced to re-locate. More than 90% of them lost their homes. But they pushed on, committing to graduating on time and juggling college applications. And last night, for the first time, they returned to campus, their principal describing the past school year. I love these kids, super proud of them for enduring. For living in trailers, for driving an hour each way, for overcoming all that to get here on the field tonight. Reporter: And to graduate. What a group. The school still able to score the second highest math scores in the county and the only national merit scholar in northern California. Some of them taking photos, cap and gown among the ashes of where their homes stood. To me, "Paradise strong" means helping others and exceeding expectations. Doing your best with what you've got and then some. Reporter: The camp fire took so much from this community but the paradise high class of 2019, showing there was one thing the fire couldn't take -- their future. Because of the place we are raised in and the people. We are always carry the name and the spirit with us. Not because of the death but because of the life and what it stood for. Thank you. Can that, congrats to the paradise high class of 2019. Thanks for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. I hope to see you back here tomorrow. Good night.

