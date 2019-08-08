New study finds too much coffee could trigger migraines

More
Harvard researchers found that drinking three or more cups of coffee a day increases the risk of migraine headaches by 40% for people who suffer from them.
0:17 | 08/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New study finds too much coffee could trigger migraines
A new study finding too much coffee could trigger migraines Harvard researchers reporting that drinking three or more servings of coffee a day. Increases the risk of headaches by 40% for migraine sufferers the strung from the coffee can complicates impact that's study appearing in the American journal of medicine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Harvard researchers found that drinking three or more cups of coffee a day increases the risk of migraine headaches by 40% for people who suffer from them.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64866813","title":"New study finds too much coffee could trigger migraines","url":"/WNT/video/study-finds-coffee-trigger-migraines-64866813"}