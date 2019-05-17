Study links 100% fruit juice to increase in adult mortality risk

Sugar was the main ingredient driving that conclusion, according to the study published in JAMA.
05/17/19

And that medical alert tonight involving fruit juice and your health a new study showing that drinking. Too much 100% fruit juice could actually increase the mortality risk for adults potentially shortening your life they say. The main ingredient driving that conclusion sugar which is got of course a lot of attention in sewed up a lesson for choose a study published in the journal Gemma.

