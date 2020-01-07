New study shows effectiveness of different face masks

More
Researchers at the Florida Atlantic University compared a single-layer bandana, an over-the-counter cone shaped mask and a homemade two-layered quilting cotton mask.
0:29 | 07/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New study shows effectiveness of different face masks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"Researchers at the Florida Atlantic University compared a single-layer bandana, an over-the-counter cone shaped mask and a homemade two-layered quilting cotton mask.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71564966","title":"New study shows effectiveness of different face masks","url":"/WNT/video/study-shows-effectiveness-face-masks-71564966"}