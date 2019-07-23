Transcript for Stunning twist in investigation into slain young couple in Canada

There was a dramatic new development tonight in the investigation of that American woman and her boyfriend found dead while on a road trip in Canada. This surveillance, the last known images of the young couple, and tonight, two young men who at first were thought to be missing are now suspects in this case, and in another case, too. Matt Gutman is in Canada tonight. Reporter: Tonight, that stunning twist in the investigation into the young couple gunned down by their van in remote British Columbia and a third mysterious death. Canadian authorities revealing the teenagers Breyer schmegelsky and cam Mcleod, whose torched camper was found near that unidentified burned body, are not miss, but now wanted as suspects by police. Is there anything that links these two separate events? The Deese and fowler murders and the death of this unidentified man? Not that we're aware of right now. Reporter: They're the link. They're the link. Reporter: And that manhunt turning urgent tonight. Police say the two were last spotted within the past couple of days on surveillance in Saskatchewan, over 1,000 miles away, driving a gray Toyota rav-4. If you spot Breyer or cam, consider them dangerous. Do not approach. Take no action and call immediately 911. Reporter: The last known images of chynna Deese and her boyfriend Lucas fowler at this gas station. You can see Deese cleaning the van's windows while Lucas pumps at one point, the two sharing an embrace, just about a day before they were brutally murdered. And given the thousands of miles they've traveled in Canada over the past week or so, police tell us they could be anywhere in Canada right now, which is why we're seeing this massive manhunt. And David, just to give you a sense of how fast this investigation has been moving, just this morning, those two teens were considered at risk and missing, now they're considered suspects, dangerous and possibly armed. David? Matt Gutman tonight in Canada. Matt, thank you.

