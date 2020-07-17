Transcript for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces her cancer has returned

We turn now to another major story we're following. Ruth Bader Ginsberg revealed her cancer returned but that chemotherapy is keeping it in check. Adding she has no plans to step down as long as she can, quote, do the job full steam. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she learn in the February her cancer was back. She started chemotherapy in may and is seeing results. She's survived four bouts of cancer, joking about it last year. I am very much alived. Reporter: She was briefly hospitalized earlier this week for an infection, her second hospitalization this year. The president sending his well wishes. I wish her the absolute best. Reporter: Her health is of great interest and anxiety for Democrats fearing a vacancy would shift the court. Today Ginsberg said she'd stay on the bench if she could go full steam. Now, the justice says she's revealing this now because she has a clear treatment plan and is encouraged by the success. She says the most recent scans show no new disease. Mary, thank you.

