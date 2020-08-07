Transcript for Supreme Court upholds regulations to deny birth control

The major ruling from the supreme court today. The court siding with president trump, allow employ years to opt out of the Obamacare man date of providing contraceptive coverage of those employers have religious or moral objections. So, let's get to Terry Moran. And that was a big win for religious conservatives and the president. Reporter: A huge win, David. The court upholding the trump administration's change to those Obamacare regulations, which required employers to cover contraception for women. This alllows them to back out. The government believes 07,000 to 126,000 women will lose their coverage under this ruling. David? And Terry, I know you are watching tomorrow, the court is set to rule on another big case, this time involving the president's tax returns. Reporter: Oh, it's huge. Three committees in the house of representatives and the Manhattan district attorney, they want to look at years of the trump financial records. The president is declaring as president, he has immunity from these kinds of investigations. The court looked at the claim against the house, on his side, but in oral arguments they seemed very skeptical that president trump could stop a local district attorney from subpoenaing his accounts. It's a big question of presidential power tomorrow. All right, we'll see you tomorrow night on that front, Terry. Thank you.

