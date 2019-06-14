Transcript for Surveillance video shows Cuba Gooding Jr's alleged groping incident

Thank you. And the news involving actor Cuba Gooding Jr., the allegations that he groped a woman in New York City. Here's linsey Davis again tonight. Reporter: New surveillance video captures the moment that now has actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Facing two misdemeanor charges, accused of groping a woman in a New York City bar Sunday night. TMZ obtaining this video which allegedly shows the accuser, sitting down next to Gooding and his girlfriend. Gooding appears to first put his hand on her thigh. A few seconds later he appears to move it up to near her chest. The actor is then seen pulling her hands to his lips. Another man then walks over. The Oscar winning actor from "Jerry Maguire" who also starred in "The people versus O.J. Simpson." Everybody thinks I'm guilty. Reporter: Seen here handcuffed yesterday, when he entered a plea of not guilty to charges of forcible touching and third degree sex abuse. His lawyer claims it was the accuser who pursued Gooding. It was very clear and apparent that the lady who made these false charges was stalking Mr. Gooding. This lady continued to invade his private space until ultimately somebody, not Cuba, somebody else had to tell her to please excuse herself. Gooding Jr. Has maintained his innocence. He has. If convicted, he could face up to a year behind bars. Linsey Davis, thank you.

