Transcript for Survivor of Alaskan plane crash speaks out: 'I'm very thankful'

A miracle survival after that plane crash in Alaska tourists on board as the plane crashed into a mountain and look at this the pilot somehow managing to land the small aircraft. On the rocky side of the mountain in the middle fog and rain every one survived this. Tonight right here our interview with a one of the survivors as rescue teams now ask how the pilot pulled this off ABC's will Clark tonight from Alaska. Tonight for the first time a survivor describing the horrifying plane crash into the side of an Alaskan mountains. Are. Eleven people thankful to be alive after the float plane slammed on to that mountain and an elevation of 2000 feet. The pilot narrowly missing jagged rocks and steep cliffs. What are the odds of this. Pilot could crash land this plane keep it intact keep everybody saying it's incredible it's. 99. He had a point 1% chance throughout listen I don't think there's anyway because we needed that's outcome. Coast Guard lieutenant commander Jason condone and flight mechanic Mike Tim Burke them swooped into the crash site. Cloud cover was. Let's take aside I've ever been and we're fully expecting talent he's just do you do this this year rock faces parameters. See that how Cabrera to the fog was just hellish years really. The rescue crews hoisting ten passengers and a pilot up one by one into a helicopter and alternately to safety. All expected to be okay. But nothing about eleven miles back to back that's there they're pretty grateful. David is still not clear what caused the plane to crash investigators are now hiking to directives and still on the side of the mountain is tonight. But don't violent in the rescue crews receiving praise for getting everyone has saved me. David it was incredible will Clark thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.