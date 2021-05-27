Suspect under arrest for allegedly firing at a car with a BB guns on a LA freeway

Investigators are now trying to determine if the suspect is responsible for the spree of shootings on Southern California highways. Authorities believe that the shootings were BB or pellet guns.
1:25 | 05/27/21

Suspect under arrest for allegedly firing at a car with a BB guns on a LA freeway

