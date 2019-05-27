Suspect arrested in package bomb attack outside French cafe: Authorities

The attack injured at least 13 people in Lyon; the 24-year-old suspect and at least three of his relatives are in custody.
0:14 | 05/27/19

Transcript for Suspect arrested in package bomb attack outside French cafe: Authorities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

