Suspect in Houston doctor's killing commits suicide as police confront him

More
Joseph Pappas, wearing a bulletproof vest under his shirt, killed himself outdoors in a residential area of his Houston home.
1:39 | 08/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect in Houston doctor's killing commits suicide as police confront him
developmen in the urgent manhunt for Ader suspec I hon.e aeged killer wanted for shootiwell-known doctor over 20-year gdg confronted by police this morningaking his own life. Authorities say he was wring a we found at H home. So who else wasst? ABC's ma Moore is inuston. Reporte the hunt for the man who gunned down a prominent Houston doctor rhi to wk ending pice say in this sthwest hston neighborhood. It's going to be the Su he's Reporter: With a dram shdoene ofcers ayear-old spect Joseph ps. Policeay Pappas took his own life as officersached him this morning. Wut the pubc, we wouldn't banding here Reporter: The death marking sayappas had a lo hge against prominent cardiologist Dr. Mark hausknecht who once tr president georgw. Bush, a accordto police, mother when oe opat20 years ago. Investigs say in their hunt for a motive a disturbing went intor.ouse hausknecht's July 20th murder. Icers and investigators extensive on Dr. Haushthe knew there was know on this man. Reporter: Police say that file a names of other emoyhe Texas medicace but it's unclear tonight whether or not they were targets too.we have lined tonight a ra on a cityred the police chief told me it is the most chilling vide has ever seen. And says he is Grat the community helped catch a killer. Marcu F us. Marcus, thaou news tonight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57023129,"title":"Suspect in Houston doctor's killing commits suicide as police confront him","duration":"1:39","description":"Joseph Pappas, wearing a bulletproof vest under his shirt, killed himself outdoors in a residential area of his Houston home.","url":"/WNT/video/suspect-houston-doctors-killing-commits-suicide-police-confront-57023129","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.