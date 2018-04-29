Transcript for Suspected cop killer captured after intense manhunt in Maine

New details about the suspected cop killer captured after an intense manhunt in Maine John Williams caught after four days on the run he's ABC's Lindsay Janice. This photo of suspected cop killer John Williams his head forcibly raped taken within moments of his capture by law enforcement officers in Maine. He would not raise its head to the camera. So we simply raised his head so we take a picture back to confirm his identity. Authorities escorting an emaciated looking Williams out of the woods where he was hiding. Now revealing they'd been tracking him for days throughout the week we found tracks. That appeared to be fresh. More than 200 officers from 28 agencies searched rugged wooded terrain on foot and in the air. Seven men teen eventually discovering Williams near a camp site Saturday afternoon. Just four and a half miles from where corporal Eugene Cole's body was found. Police say Williams killed corporal Cole early Wednesday just days after the deputy was involved in arresting William's girlfriend on drug charges. Tonight corporal Cole's family and an entire community relieved. That was. Amazing how people were driving by the house and deepen their orange everybody's beeping horns command by. So is the hotel was like celebrate with me. Tom when they arrested Williams they used corporal Eugene cold handcuffs. Williams is due in court this week thump. Lindsay thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.