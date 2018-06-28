Suspected shooter in custody after opening fire on newsroom: Police

Authorities said the suspect was not cooperating; at least five were confirmed dead.
0:35 | 06/28/18

Finally tonight here, an update on the horror that played out at a newspaper in annapolis, Maryland, late today. At least five people were killed in that shooting. The suspect is in custody at this hour. So far, refusing to cooperate with authorities. ABC news has learned that he was not carrying a wallet or any identification. No word on what drove him to do this. "Capital gazette" employees, many of whom hid under their desk tonight, promising they will publish the paper tomorrow. We'll have much later tonight on "Nightline" and on "Gma." And I hope to see you right back here tomorrow night. I'm David Muir. Good night.

