Transcript for Suspects held without bond in brutal murder of pregnant 19-year-old

evening about the murderer in Chicago. Prosecutors revealing details. A pregnant 19-year-old, offers her free baby clothes, strangling her and stealing her unborn son. Alex Perez in Chicago tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a judge in Chicago ordering the defendants accused in the brutal murder of pregnant 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa Lopez held without bond. Prosecutors describing in chilling detail how Clarisa Figueroa allegedly wanted to kill the young mother for weeks, enlisting her daughter Desiree. She told the dependent she needed help killing the pregnant woman and taking a baby. Reporter: Prosecutors allege Clarissa Figueroa first lured the pregnant mother to her home thorough Facebook in early April with the promise of free baby clothes. But they say the daughter's boyfriend threatened to call police if they went through the plan. Ochoa-lopez returning for clothes three weeks later when police say Figueroa strangled her and removed the baby from her body. Moments later, that call to 911 about a woman who had just given birth. The baby isn't breathing. Baby is pale and blue. They're doing cpr. Reporter: Tonight ochoa-lopez's family demanding justice. This family is living through a nightmare. Today there is only one message that the family has. Justice for Marlen. Reporter: The baby boy is hospitalized in grave condition. The family asking for prayers. David. Everybody walling for the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.