Transcript for SUV with undocumented immigrants crashes on Texas highway

We begin tonight with breaking news, the deadly border chase in Texas. At lea five people killed a the iges are coming in right now. An SUV packed with undocented immigrants crashing on a highway while trying to escape the border patrol, this as a crackdown is happening at the border. Protests growiver the trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy and the forced separation parents and children the southern border. President trump falsely blaming Democrats for his own policy and tonight our correspondent allowed inside an immigratn pressing center and barred from bringing cameras along. ABC's Marcus Moore leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, a deadly border chase. 12 undocumented immigrants thrown from a vehicle duri a high speed pursue with border patrol agents near San Antonio. Officials say the car travelling at 100 miles per hour. At least five people died at the scene. This is, I think, a perfect example of why our borders need to be secure. Teople united will never divided! Reporter: This as protests at migrant holding and ocessing filities grow. These are the protesters outsthe central processing fality here in McAllen and they're saying -- Telling people inside they are not alone. I just don't think this should be happening. Mething has to be done. We were a part of journalists allowed inside the processing center where we saw hundreds of people in holding cells and some could be separated under the trump administration'sero tolerance policy. Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon pushinghe white house agenda think. The morality is the law. They're criminals when they come acss, okay, illegally and that's why they're getting sepad. On this father's day, former president Bill Clinton tweeting these children should not be a negotiating tool and reuniting them with their families would reaffirm America's belief and support of all parents who love THR children. First lady Melania trump commenting first time, quote, she hopes both sides of the aisle can come togeo achieve successful gration reform. She believes should be a country at follows all laws and also a country that governs with heart and then the moving picture of a 2-year-olgirl crying as her mother is detained, galvanizing a debate the border, the front line at a crossroads of one fight to follow the law and another to preserve humanity. Marcujoins us from McAllen, Texas in fnt of the processing center. Marcus, like you, I've been down there at theder and you get a sense O how many people are being detained and how quickly they're nning out of space. Reporter: That's right. I saw hundreds of people outside ts processing nter just behind me and the border patrol had to call extra manpower T process the cases, and I saw one man who was holding a child in

