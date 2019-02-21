Syracuse basketball coach involved in fatal car accident

Jim Boeheim was driving a car that hit and killed a pedestrian on an interstate highway Wednesday night in Syracuse, New York, police said in a statement Thursday.
02/21/19

Transcript for Syracuse basketball coach involved in fatal car accident
To the index in Syracuse coach Jim behind was behind the wheel when he hit a pedestrian on the side of the highway last night who had been in an earlier crash on that highway they had gotten out of the car. This is a tragedy. Certainly it's an accident was may have been exactly what we're expecting to do he stopped all he attempted to render aid he could have been more walk. 51 year old Jorge Gimenez did not survive behind passing a sobriety tests to coax tonight saying the statement. He is corporal could.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

