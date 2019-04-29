Talk show host Larry King hospitalized after suffering angina attack

His publicist said he was recovering after undergoing an angioplasty.
0:09 | 04/29/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Talk show host Larry King hospitalized after suffering angina attack
Talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized his publicist tonight sinking suffered angina chest pain he underwent angioplasty is recovering. Which are well tonight.

