Transcript for Teacher gives classroom pep talks to 3rd graders

Finally tonight here, the teacher, the third graders and the pep talk. America strong. In Santa Barbara, California, miss Katie Booser's third graders at Franklin elementary are back in class. All wearing masks. All socially distant. And before taking a test, just to get used to it all again, a pep talk. I believe in me. I believe in me. Pencils up. Pencils up. Reporter: Miss Booser says she does it to help build confidence. I am strong. I am strong. I am smart. I am smart. I am capable. I am capable. Reporter: And with us tonight. Hi, David. Reporter: That third grade teacher telling us encouraging words do make a difference in that pandemic. It's really helped during this time teaching during covid with so much out of our control. And that chant we do, it's great before tests, but it's also great out in the real world as well. Reporter: And tonight, that teacher's message to young minds everywhere. I want all students to know that they strong, that they are capable, that they are smart, and that they can do hard things and in fact they have been doing them all along. It's true. A pep talk for all the kids and parents out there just trying to get through this school year. I'll see you tomorrow night. Until then, good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.