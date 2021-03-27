Now Playing: Video shows maskless woman using racial slur against Black bakery employee

Now Playing: With rise in anti-Asian American hate crimes, experts warn of mental health impact

Now Playing: Urgent manhunt underway after Texas State trooper ambushed

Now Playing: New details emerge on situation at southern border

Now Playing: Millions on alert as tornadoes threaten the South

Now Playing: Tax preparer allegedly pulls gun on customers

Now Playing: Lawsuit filed after police allegedly detain, handcuff 5-year-old

Now Playing: Tornadoes leave behind devastation across the South

Now Playing: Questions over gun loopholes and metal health in wake of Boulder shooting

Now Playing: Pressure remains on what to do about crisis at the border

Now Playing: COVID-19 cases increased even with progress on vaccination

Now Playing: Curfews put to the test by spring breakers as vaccine distribution ramps up

Now Playing: New severe weather threat takes aim at central and eastern US

Now Playing: 8 people injured and 2 killed in mass shooting in Virginia Beach

Now Playing: Laura Saxton remembers her daughter Kelsie Schelling: Part 11

Now Playing: Donthe Lucas found guilty of first-degree murder in 2013 killing: Part 10

Now Playing: Witness killed before testifying in Kelsie Schelling trial: Part 9

Now Playing: Donthe Lucas on trial for murder 8 years after girlfriend’s disappearance: Part 8