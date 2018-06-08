Transcript for Teen 1 of 12 people killed by gun violence in Chicago this weekend

Thank you, James. Ndere now, Ando a new public plea tonight from authorits ingo to break the code of silence,fter a horrif weekend in Chicago. Mohan a D dead and so many more Ju ABC's ex Perez, who has cod the vioe in ccafor us for years now. Reporter: Tonight, in O, 17-year- jahnea pattn's Mo grievin hey too away. Reporte hr, one 2 people kd violence this end in the city. This violence got to stop. Reporter: 54 othersured by gun this week. One of they's trauma ce overwhel it was N lockdown. The city's top copfrustrated saying police cannot elimate theomtd of silence. Where's the accountaty? I never heard anyone says Dion the strneed Chicago's Ruggle against for years on "World ne tonight," the city working to seize illel GU floinhigh crime areas and using high T tools to predict shoongs. But today,he city's may eading witresidents. If you know who this, be a ighbor. Speak up. We have a heavy heart. Our souls areburdened. Appened this weekend did not happen in eveood reporter:ut David, even with the surge in Trac violence this weekend, Tayor day shootings so fa this yr are Dow compared last year. David? Ex per from Chicago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.