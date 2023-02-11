Teen battling cancer shines on the basketball court

Rocky Elardo was diagnosed with bone cancer which kept her off the basketball team for her four years in high school but on the final home game of the year, she sunk the winning shot.

February 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live