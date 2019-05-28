Transcript for Teen pleads guilty to illegally entering Mar-a-Lago with Trump present

There was a developing headline involving yet another security breach at mar-a-lago while the president was in Florida. Here's our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight with late reporting. Reporter: Tonight, a college freshman admits to illegally getting into mar-a-lago resort while the president was there last Thanksgiving. Telling the judge, according to "The palm beach post," "I wanted to see how far I could get." Apparently, pretty far. "The post" reporting that mark lindbolm, 18, was arrested 20 minutes later, after wandering the grounds. Prosecutors say that he arrived through a access beach tunnel and simply walked in even though he is not a member. Although, he went through a secret service metal detector, lindbolm's breach is again raising questions about security when the president is at the resort. This just a few months before another incident at mar-a-lago when a Chinese national told officials she was there to go to the pool. Investigators charged her with lying to secret service and entering a restricted space. David, prosecutors say the college freshman used his cell phone to take photographs and video during his time at the resort. That cell phone was later seized. David? Pierre Thomas, thank you. And next, to the emergency

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.