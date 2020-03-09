Teenager arrested for alleged cyber attacks on public schools

Authorities say the 16-year-old suspect is a student at South Miami Senior High School who allegedly confessed to eight cyber attacks that disrupted online classes during the first week of school.
0:18 | 09/03/20

Teenager arrested for alleged cyber attacks on public schools

