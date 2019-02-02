Temperatures expected to rise on the East Coast

More
Meanwhile, a powerful cyclone hit the West Coast with heavy rain fall.
0:56 | 02/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Temperatures expected to rise on the East Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60806820,"title":"Temperatures expected to rise on the East Coast","duration":"0:56","description":"Meanwhile, a powerful cyclone hit the West Coast with heavy rain fall. ","url":"/WNT/video/temperatures-expected-rise-east-coast-60806820","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.