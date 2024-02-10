Tennessee authorities intensify search for the murder suspect in fatal shooting

Authorities searching for suspected gunman Kenneth Dehart Jr., who's wanted for the fatal shooting of Deputy Greg Mccowan that took place during a routine traffic stop in Tennessee.

February 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live