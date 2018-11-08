Transcript for Tensions grow in Charlottesville

on to thgrowing real nsion on the eve of that charlottlle anniveary, the chaos the one ye ago turning deadly between white nationalists corp many bracing for tos of newlaes this we ABC's evlgrim back virginor us tonight. Reporter: Tthe air, cerprotesters alrey in the sets of there security is tight. Policerresting least the. Law ement hoping to av a repeat of this from last year.en clashesuradly. But despite the bloodshed, O tanizers fast year's unite that brother whitetionalistsneo-nazis,nd lly sunday tion's capital. When you're dealing with race and civil rights, you'reling rimal issues. Himsf a civil ghe fowhite people. I think that white people are in a difrent situaoney been befo. Righw, white pple are Abt to become the minority in the United States and in Europe. I K we are fig epid levelsanti-white discrimination. Orter: Kessl partly for last year's violent knowing at it went directio wgain? I lik what I'm Doto the CITS movemenin the 60s whentin Luther king brought his frm riders io southernwhere they WER veposed to these of black empment, his people got attaed. Ery similar hat happen charlottesville. Rorter: Akesshes in d.c.,usan bro wl be in esville Sunday, honoring her daugerld Heather hekilled on this St. What will be will be and L move forwarom there. Whit, we here security is much more ramped the Y here. It in D.C., ere they are also increasing security. Whit. All rhtll be watching your reporting through weekend. Thank Yo Now to T new heaine volvinghat lawmaker charged with ins train. Chris Collins announcing today he's suspendhis re-eleio mpaign.as arresteweafter a federal grand jury indictment S in the best interests of party and the presuspend his re-elen bid. And he'll fight to clear his name.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.