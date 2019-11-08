-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at O'Rourke ahead of El Paso visit
-
Now Playing: ISIS reportedly gaining strength in Syria
-
Now Playing: El Paso, Gilroy shootings spark domestic terror concerns
-
Now Playing: Terror-related threats spike all across the US
-
Now Playing: Couple's cross-country journey to meet their new baby was made extra special
-
Now Playing: Boy impaled by beach umbrella
-
Now Playing: Convict on the loose in Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Case against Jeffrey Epstein will continue
-
Now Playing: Accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein dies
-
Now Playing: Houston man charged with placing camera in airplane bathroom
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein, accused sex trafficker, dies by suicide: Officials
-
Now Playing: Father speaks out about his family surviving a bobcat attack
-
Now Playing: A rare behind-the-scenes tour of US aircraft carrier
-
Now Playing: Massive search for escaped inmate from Tennessee prison
-
Now Playing: Child impaled by flying umbrella at Massachusetts beach
-
Now Playing: Jeffery Epstein dies by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan
-
Now Playing: Dozens of blazes burning across the West
-
Now Playing: Suspect charged with plotting to bomb LGBTQ nightclubs and synagogue
-
Now Playing: Stylish dog lounges on pool float
-
Now Playing: Beachgoers startled by manatee in Florida waters