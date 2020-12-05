Transcript for Tesla defies order to keep closed in major standoff

turn serious. Stephanie, thank you. And the debate in this country, the millions of workers who want to go back to work, but who are still worried about their health. It's not one side versus the other. Tonight, a lot of attention being paid to Elon Musk. Calling workers back to his California factory, defieing local orders. This highlights what workers will be going through across this country as we reopen. Here's Matt Gutman on that tonight. Reporter: Tonight, with each truckload, Tesla openly violating public health orders. They measure the temperature before we walked in. They give you a mask. You sanitize your hands before you go in. Reporter: The tech giant's CEO, Elon Musk, saying he's at work today, after filing suit against the county. Accusing them of violating his company's civil rights. Tweeting, "If anyone's arrested, I ask that it only be me." I want to make sure we can get them back to work in a safe and methodical way. Reporter: Tonight, opening in compliance of state orders, the big three auto makers, Ford, GM, and Chrysler. Workers in Michigan for a phased reopening. It's in compliance with state guidelines, they aren't starting production until Monday. Some are struggling with the risks of reopening. Food plants, deemed essential and ordered back in the defense production act. But only after applying new safety precautions. Tyson foods closed, then reopened last week. But then 51 people have tested positive. Today was this man's first day back. Today I was okay. And I wish they did that way, way before. Reporter: Local law enforcement telling me they've heard so many complaints from both side. So folks saying please open up the plant, allow it to be open. Others saying they feel like their health is being jeopardized here. One man had that middle ground, saying I need this job desperately, even though I'm concerned about my health. Matt, thank you. Overseas, we continue to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.