Transcript for Texas couple accused of abusing their children are going to stand trial

And to another case making national headlines tonight. A judge this evening in a major decision involving the turpin parents in California. They have 13 children, who in the last 24 hours, described in that 911 call the horror inside that home. Tonight, will those parents now stand trial? ABC's kayna Whitworth with what the judge has now decided. Reporter: Tonight, new horrifying details about the conditions the turpin children had to survive. Prosecutors alleging most of the abuse on the father, David turpin, saying he didn't allow them to bathe, had to stand in the kitchen one at a time while they it a their sparse meals. Prosecutors adding they were forced into cages with padlocks. Drawing gasps in the courtroom when the photos of the malnourished children were shown. A dpty testified the 17-year-old told him she was choked by her mother when she caught her watching a Justin Bieber video. Her mother allegedly saying, "Do you want to die? You want to die and go to hell?" Prosecutors yesterday played the chilling 911 call made by their 17-year-old daughter when she escaped. Seen here in a YouTube video, just seven days before that call. The girl can be heard struggling to spell her own last name and give authorities her address. She tells the 911 operator, "My parents are abuse. They abuse us and my two little sisters right now are chained up." David, a judge today ordering the turpins to stand trial on 49 counts, including child abuse and torture. Both parents pleading not guilty. David? Kayna, thank you.

