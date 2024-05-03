Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, wife indicted on charges of bribes

Henry Cuellar and his wife were indicted for accepting $600,000 in bribes from foreign entities on conspiracy charges, including an oil and gas company owned by Azerbaijan's government.

May 3, 2024

