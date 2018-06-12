Texas deputy rushes to rescue victims of fiery car crash

Deputy Connor Martin races across the highway to pull people away from the fire.
0:17 | 12/06/18

To the index of other news tonight the dramatic rescue outside Dallas deputy Connor Martin. Racing across the highway after pickup truck slammed in the tractor trailer killing the driver as the truck ignited. The deputies pulling him tree with help from good samaritans driver who was on the way to c.'s own son at the hospital broken leg and suffered third degree burns.

