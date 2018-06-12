Transcript for Texas deputy rushes to rescue victims of fiery car crash

To the index of other news tonight the dramatic rescue outside Dallas deputy Connor Martin. Racing across the highway after pickup truck slammed in the tractor trailer killing the driver as the truck ignited. The deputies pulling him tree with help from good samaritans driver who was on the way to c.'s own son at the hospital broken leg and suffered third degree burns.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.