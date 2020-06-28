Texas could be facing ‘humanitarian catastrophe,' health experts say

More
COVID-19 cases are surging by the thousands across the state, while hospitals are running out of space.
1:56 | 06/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas could be facing ‘humanitarian catastrophe,' health experts say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"COVID-19 cases are surging by the thousands across the state, while hospitals are running out of space.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71495220","title":"Texas could be facing ‘humanitarian catastrophe,' health experts say","url":"/WNT/video/texas-facing-humanitarian-catastrophe-health-experts-71495220"}