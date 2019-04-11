Texas police hunt for killer after finding New Hampshire couple dead

More
James and Michelle Butler’s bodies were found buried on a remote beach and their RV and truck were seen on surveillance video driving into Mexico.
1:35 | 11/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas police hunt for killer after finding New Hampshire couple dead

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"James and Michelle Butler’s bodies were found buried on a remote beach and their RV and truck were seen on surveillance video driving into Mexico.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66728766","title":"Texas police hunt for killer after finding New Hampshire couple dead ","url":"/WNT/video/texas-police-hunt-killer-finding-hampshire-couple-dead-66728766"}