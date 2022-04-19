Text messages from Trump's former White House chief of staff about Jan. 6 revealed

More than 2,300 text messages, first obtained by CNN, show conversations between Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, and top Republican leaders concerning Jan. 6.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live