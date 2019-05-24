Transcript for Theresa May resigns as British prime minister after months of pressure

Overseas now to the Josh change coming in the uk. Prime minister Theresa may will step down. The always stoic may getting emotional near 10 downing street says she tried but failed to complete a Brexit deal. Ian Pannell reports from London. Reporter: Tonight high political drama in London. After months of intense pressure and speculation, British prime minister Theresa may finally gave up the job she'd always wanted, throwing in the towel. I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honor of my life to hold. I do so with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love. Reporter: After three chaotic years in office, it was the single issue that's dogged her throughout that finally did for her -- Brexit, Britain's decision to exit the European union and the failure to agree a deal. When president trump arrives here for his first state visit, it will be in the middle of one of the greatest post war crisis in the uk. And there are huge risks for that visit. The last time he was here trump voiced support for the man tipped to succeed may but if he weighs in on this contest now it will be hugely controversial. Tom. Ian Pannell. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.