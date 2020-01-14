Thousands flood Iran's streets, outraged over deadly plane crash

National security forces have cracked down, using tear gas and reportedly live ammunition against demonstrators -- some of them calling for the removal of Iran's supreme leader.
2:58 | 01/14/20

Transcript for Thousands flood Iran's streets, outraged over deadly plane crash

