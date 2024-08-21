Tim Walz takes the convention stage on Day 3

Following Michelle and Barack Obama's passionate Day two speeches, vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will be the keynote speaker on Day three of the Democratic National Convention.

August 21, 2024

