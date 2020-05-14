Transcript for Top health official warns of 'darkest winter' in US history

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on a very busy Thursday night. There is so much debate in this country over how to reopen, how fast is too fast? American workers who want to go back, but who want to know they're safe. Parents who want their communities back, but who also want to know their children are safe, too. Well today came the stark warning from a top government scientist, once helping to lead the fight for a coronavirus vaccine. He says he was pushed out of his role and he's now warning congress and the American people that without a coordinated response across this country and right now, he warned that 2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history. Saying that without immediate action and a plan, there could be, quote, unprecedented illness and fatalities. Of course, the numbers are already difficult to wrap our heads around the death toll still rising, more than 85,000 American lives lost now. Late today, president trump traveling to the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. This November, of course. And signaling it is time to reopen the country. He made headlines with his message and with his lack of a mask, with workers at the medical equipment facility in Allentown. The president choosing not to wear a mask. In Wisconsin tonight, the state supreme court overturning the governor's stay at home order. President trump calling it a win. Bars and restaurants there in some places immediately packed. The governor saying tonight he fears the supreme court decision will, quote, undo all the work and sacrifices wisconsinites have made. And all of this as that sobering warning played out on the hill. The top scientist who role was suddenly changed, warning without a decisive and coordinated response, it could be even worse in the fall and winter when a second wave could hit, just as flu season hits, too. And just in tonight, even as states have already been easing restrictions, now come the new federal guidelines, just in tonight, on how to reopen America. We have it all covered for you, one step at a time tonight. And mare rip Bruce leads us off. Reporter: Today, for the second time in a week, one of the nation's top health officials with a dire warning. Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history. Reporter: Dr. Rick bright was leading the government's search for a vaccine, but says he was forced out of his job after raising concerns about the administration's response. Today, he came before congress as a whistle-blower. What do you mean when you say 2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history? The window is closing to address this pandemic, because we still do not have a standard centralized, coordinated plan to take our nation through this response. Time is running out, because the virus is still spreading everywhere. Reporter: But bright, whose life's work has been developing vaccines, threw cold water on any hope for a covid vaccine any time soon. A lot of optimism is swirling around a 12 to 18-month time frame, in everything goes perfectly. We've never seen everything go perfectly. Reporter: And once a vaccine is approved, bright warns of shortages. We need to have a strategy and plan in place now to make sure that we can not only fill that vaccine, make it, distribute it, but administer it in a fair and equitable plan. And that's not the case, at this moment? We don't have that yet and it is a significant concern. Reporter: Bright says early inaction by the government cost lives, especially those of health care workers. He described the moment he realized the federal response was falling short. Detailing an email he got from a manufacturer, saying their supply of n-95 masks was decimated. He said, "We're in deep , the world is, and we need to act." And I pushed that forward to the highest levels I could in HHS and got no response. Reporter: Bright says he urge the administration to focus on ramping up production and distribution of a possible treatment that was showing progress, the drug remdesivir. I was told that my urgings were causing a commotion and I was removed from those meetings. Reporter: Instead, bright says he was directed to expand access to hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug promoted by president trump. What do you have to lose? I'll say it again, what do you have to lose? Take it. I think it could be a game-changer. Reporter: But hydroxychloroquine is not approved to treat coronavirus and at least one early study found a higher rate of death among patients who used the drug compared to those who received standard care. The fda has warned it should not be used outside a hospital or clinical setting. But Republicans still pressed -- So, was it because the president was encouraged by the use of this drug that you became discouraged by it? Nothing to do with politics, sir. I wanted to make sure that Americans were aware of the risk of this drug. Reporter: Today, as he left for Pennsylvania on his push to reopen the country, the president dismissed bright's concerns. I don't know him, I never met him, I don't want to meet him, but I watched him, and he looks like an angry, disgruntled employee who, frankly, according to some people, didn't do a very good job. Reporter: Bright now with this plea. Americans deserve the truth. The truth must be based on science. Reporter: Later, lawmakers heard from that manufacturer who warned bright about the lack of masks. I am a Republican. I voted for president trump. I admire Dr. Bright. I don't know what he did in all of hisser activities, but I think everything I've heard and every time I've talked to him and everything he said here made a lot of sense and I believe him. All right, so, let's get right to Mary Bruce tonight. And setting aside the politics here, which is becoming increasingly difficult to do, for folks at home that simply want to know here, what's the bottom line on any hope for a vaccine. Because there seemed to be a bit of a reality check again today on this front. Reporter: And David, that is the big x-factor today. We heard from Dr. Anthony Fauci who said he is hoping they know if a vaccine can be successful by early winter. But Dr. Bright said that timeline is an aggressive schedule and he says he thinks it is going to take longer than that. David? All right, Mary Bruce leading us off tonight. Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.