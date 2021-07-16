Former top military official feared Trump would have staged a coup

More
A new book quotes former Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley expressing concern that former President Donald Trump was planning a coup after losing the election. Trump has denied the claim.
2:18 | 07/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former top military official feared Trump would have staged a coup

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:18","description":"A new book quotes former Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley expressing concern that former President Donald Trump was planning a coup after losing the election. Trump has denied the claim.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78875947","title":"Former top military official feared Trump would have staged a coup","url":"/WNT/video/top-military-official-feared-trump-staged-coup-78875947"}