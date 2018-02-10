Transcript for Tornado reportedly makes direct hit at Pennsylvania nursing home

this hour, the tornado watch across much of the northeast. Several states at this hour from Ohio to Connecticut after a tornado already touched down in Pennsylvania. The likely twister near Erie. A confirmed tornado making a direct hit on this nursing home nearby. Let's get right to ginger zee, she's been tracking it all afternoon. Ginger? Reporter: David, at least three reported tornadoes in Pennsylvania, and a tornado watch right WRE I'm standing. Let me take you to the map. When you see a watch, that means conditions are right for a tornado. When you see a warning, the red boxes, that means you have to take cover immediately. Now, you see that severe thunderstorm watch all the way back through Columbus, Ohio. Damaging wind can be seen with these, up to 60, 70 miles per hour. And that cold front is going to take through about midnight to get through most folks. It is going to come along with really heavy rain. For Long Island at 2:00 A.M., one to three inches of rain could fall very quickly. David? Ginger, thank you. From Indonesia tonight, stunning new images from that

