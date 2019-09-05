Transcript for Tornado rips the roof off apartment building, injuring 9 in Little Rock

We are also watching severe weather at this hour. Tornado watches late today, and they are expecting nearly a foot of rain in some places tonight, where they already have been seeing water rescues. Damage from an ef-1 tornado, this is in pe bluff, Arkansas. Winds, at least 86 miles an hour. People rescued by boat from flooded homes near Shreveport, and this alarming image tonight, this was captured by a student, riding a school bus near Houston, as they pull through several feet of water. Questions for that driver tonight. And there will be rain from D.C. Up through New York City tomorrow. We have the track. And ABC's Maggie Rulli is in Houston tonight. Reporter: Tonight, that powerful storm marching east, bringing another punishing round of severe weather to millions. Southeast of Little Rock, a tornado ripping apart this apartment building. Nine people injured. When you look at the damage and not to have more people hurt, we are very blessed. Reporter: East of Shreveport, Louisiana, first responders rescuing residents from flooded homes. This, as terrifying video is now emerging, showing a school bus driving kids through floodwaters earlier this week outside Oh, my god! Reporter: The district telling us everyone is okay and that they're reviewing the incident. Residents in nearby communities now dealing with the destruction that water left behind. I've lost everything. Reporter: Some 400 homes flooding in Kingwood alone. Southeast Texas is now bracing for more rounds of rain. In Rosenberg, we met Chris Vorce packing up his family's home. So, why did you decide to evacuate this time? We're just trying to err on the side of caution. It's better to get our stuff out now than be in the water and try to get it out. Reporter: And David, we've already gotten up to ten inches of rain here in the Houston area, and look, that's been enough for this river to overflow, flooding these roadways, and now we're gearing up for another six to ten inches of rain here. David? All right, Maggie, we're thinking about everyone there in Houston. Thanks to you. Let's get to rob Marciano, tracking it for us tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hey, David. Snow in Denver and Minnesota, now more severe thunderstorms to south Texas. Here it is on the radar. You see the watch out for San Antonio and Laredo. Baton Rouge, New Orleans, mobile, you're getting it right the northern part of this system does accelerate, the mid-atlantic, the Carolinas, the northeast tomorrow. You'll get showers and storms. Over Houston, that wave. More pulses of rain coming tonight and Saturday during the day. Flash flood watches for southeast Texas, much of Louisiana. Six to ten inches of additional rain. Flooding a concern right through the weekend. David? Rob, thank you again tonight. President trump is firing

