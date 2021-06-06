Transcript for Tornado touches down in Alberta, Canada

To the index now the massive tornado touching down in Alberta Canada the twister on the ground for more than an hour it surprised a storm chaser who was working another job at the time. No injuries were reported. Tennis star Naomi Osaka is breaking her silence her first public comments since withdrawing from the French Open last week citing her battles with anxiety and depression. Osaka thanking her fans for the loan saying she really appreciates it. One other headline from the French Open Roger Federer withdrew today as he recovers from knee surgery.

