Transcript for Tornado watches in 4 states as twister touches down in Texas

Urgent scene playing out on this Halloween night when millions of families had out. In the south right now a tornado touching down and tornado watch is up across several states. As we come on the ear it's all part of the system stretching from Texas to Ohio tonight. Torrential rain flooding Houston streets fierce winds whipping this car and as I mentioned just a short time ago this tornado was Eagle Lake Texas. Those dangerous storms stretching up through the Great Lakes and moving east tonight meteorologist rob Marciano has the track for this night ahead hey rob. Hi David I dynamic. Situation unfolding in Houston already two reported tornadoes in that area so let's get right to it a couple lines of severe weather one rolling across sites and Mobil one. I like getting into the Little Rock area where they just posted an additional tornado watch that's up until midnight the one across east Texas that includes Beaumont Port Arthur. In Orange Texas that's insults 10 o'clock that we got flood watch is up north the Paducah into Western New York to the northern part of the system has a fair amount of rain. Tomorrow that the strongest storms roll all night sand into New Orleans mobile Birmingham to Atlanta a little bit and then it goes north. We look for the rain hold off it looks like until Friday but 234 inches of rainfall potential from DC new York and Boston dry and mild at least tonight. Here until that. David all right rob Marciano leading us off tonight loved think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.