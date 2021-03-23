Tracking 2 major storms

More
Strong winds and large hail damaged homes in Bertram, Texas. Heavy rain and flooding are expected from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast. Western states could see heavy snowfall.
0:14 | 03/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tracking 2 major storms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Strong winds and large hail damaged homes in Bertram, Texas. Heavy rain and flooding are expected from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast. Western states could see heavy snowfall. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76638563","title":"Tracking 2 major storms ","url":"/WNT/video/tracking-major-storms-76638563"}